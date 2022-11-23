Manchester United transfer news: Vinicius Jr. targeted, surprise Ronaldo move & more

First up, The Sun report that Manchester United is looking to increase Alejandro Garnacho’s salary by ten times and is looking to put a new deal on the table.

Garnacho’s current deal is till 2024 where he garners £5,000-a-week including bonuses. Reportedly the new bumper contract would see the Argentine prodigy rack home £50,000-a-week with incremental rises while also increasing his star at Old Trafford by three years.

Next up, According to the Spanish publication, ElNacional, Manchester United have identified Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. as the perfect replacement for Ronaldo in Ten Hag’s forward battery.

The report also suggests that Erik Ten Hag would have personally spoken to Vinicius Jr. by now and the Manchester outfit is also looking to offer him the number ‘7′ jersey after Ronaldo’s departure.

Finally, Calciomercatoweb report that Fiorentina are emerging as a surprise candidate for Ronaldo to move to in the winter.

Fiorentina owner Rocco B. Commisso is one of the richest humans on the planet and is reportedly willing to pay Ronaldo whatever he wants in the hope of luring him to La Viola.

