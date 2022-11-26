Manchester United tipped to bring Barcelona star back to Old Trafford in January

Word stemming from the Spanish media on Thursday has hinted at a potential reunion between Manchester United and a somewhat forgotten member of the attacking setup at La Liga table-toppers Barcelona.

The player in question? Memphis Depay.

Versatile frontman Depay has endured an altogether frustrating campaign to date in Catalunya.

Owing to a combination of fitness woes and fresh competition for places on the back of the summer arrivals of both Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, the Dutchman has been restricted to a paltry total of just two La Liga appearances.

Hotly tipped for a Barcelona departure over the summer, it should therefore come as little surprise to hear of fresh speculation linking Depay with a Camp Nou exit surfacing ahead of the January transfer window.

ROTTERDAM – Jan Bednarek of Poland, Memphis Depay of Holland during the UEFA Nations League match between the Netherlands and Poland at Feyenoord stadium on June 11, 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN (Alamy Stock Photo)

The last couple of weeks have seen Graham Potter’s Chelsea named as one potential landing spot, amid ongoing struggles in front of goal in west London.

As alluded to above, though, on Thursday, one of the Blues’ Premier League rivals have too been named as having entered the fray for Depay’s signature.

As per a report from Spanish outlet Diario Sport, Manchester United are ready to table a January offer to bring the 28-year-old back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are very much on the lookout for fresh blood up top, after coming to the decision to terminate the contract of wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week.

And Depay, it would appear, is one such candidate identified by the powers that be in Manchester, with the Dutch international – a fellow countryman of United boss Erik ten Hag – set to be available for a cut-price fee ahead of the expiration of his Barcelona contract next summer.

