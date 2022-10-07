Manchester United remain keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo

Manchester United are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The report has claimed that Premier League giants United wanted to secure the services of the 23-year-old winger in the summer transfer window and remain keen on bringing the youngster to Old Trafford in January.

United made a bid of £25 million for Gakpo in the summer of 2src22, but Dutch gains PSV turned it down. Leeds United, Everton and Southampton also wanted to sign the Netherlands international winger.

Gakpo has scored eight goals and provided six assists in eight Eredivisie appearances for PSV so far this season. The winger has also scored one goal in one UEFA Europa League match so far this campaign.