Manchester United out of the running for England starlet Jude Bellingham

England is through to the quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup after a consummate 3-0 win against African champions Senegal and is set for a titanic clash against old off-the-pitch friend, and foe, France on Saturday.

Though the goals yesterday came by way of Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and national team starlet Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham was once again sublime in the heart of the team after another impressive performance in Gareth Southgate’s midfield while adding an assist on Henderson’s opener to top-off 76-minutes of action at Al Bayt Stadium.

His rise at both club and international level has been fantastic to witness from an English perspective, with Bellingham now destined to leave Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer as a trio of big clubs is queueing up to prize him away from the Ruhr valley, but one of them will not be Premier League juggernaut Manchester United.

According to reports from Sky Germany, Manchester City and Liverpool will be joined by Real Madrid as the trio of destinations most likely to secure a move for the 19-year-old wunderkind.

Dortmund is said to be comfortable with losing Bellingham in the summer on the back of confidence that their wanted financial compensation for the midfield star will be met, with his potential pricetag said to climb as high as £130m, with Sky German themselves claiming it could be somewhere between €100m-€150m.

The same report also linked Reds boss Jürgen Klopp with concerted efforts to land Bellingham as a vital piece of a midfield overhaul at Anfield, with Klopp “pushing, pushing, pushing for his move to the Reds” with Bellingham reportedly the German tactician’s number one transfer target in the summer.

Bellingham has chipped in with a goal and an assist for Gareth Southgate’s troops in four appearances at the World Cup while boasting the third-highest pass completion rate of any England player in the preferred XI, with his 93% being bettered by only John Stones (95%) and Declan Rice (94.2%).

Set to clash with France midfield dup Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouaméni, another top-class performance from the midfield star will only further add valuation to what will no doubt be a massive summer transfer.

