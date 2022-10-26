Manchester United loan watch: Henderson, Diallo & more

101 takes a look at how all 7 got on.

Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest)Made a number of excellent saves as Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool 1-0.

Alex Telles (Sevilla)Played the full 90 as Sevilla lost 3-1 to Real Madrid but he struggled defensively. Telles made just one tackle and one interception all game. He also did not connect with any of his crosses or long balls.

Alvaro Fernandez (Preston)Made two key passes in a 4-2 loss to Blackpool but was pretty poor defensively. Fernandez did not make a single block, tackle or interception over the weekend.

Amad Diallo (Sunderland)Scored his first Sunderland goal and made three key passes in the 4-2 loss to Burnley.

Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham)Came on for the final 27 minutes vs Blackburn and made one key pass. Did little else of note.

Tahith Chong (Birmingham)Started up top vs Blackburn and hit the woodwork but did not have another shot all game.

Eric Bailly (Marseille)Missed out vs Lens due to injury.

