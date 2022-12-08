Manchester United identify pair of right-back targets

Premier League giants Manchester United have set their sights on a pair of potential signings at right-back ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of fresh blood on the right of the club’s backline, of course, is no secret.

This comes as Erik ten Hag continues to make crystal clear his lack of faith in one-time big-money addition Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Whilst Diogo Dalot excels in his role as first-choice, Wan-Bissaka – owing largely to his woes on the attacking front – appears to be inching towards the Old Trafford exit door ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The powers that be on the red half of Manchester, as a result, have been forced to seek out reinforcements.

And, as alluded to above, on Saturday, an insight into two such alleged targets has been provided.

The info comes courtesy of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who points towards Bayer Leverkusen talent Jeremie Frimpong, and Inter Milan standout Denzel Dumfries, as front and centre on the Red Devils’ wishlist.

Denzel Dumfries controls the ball during the Serie A football match between Salernitana and Inter Milan at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, southern Italy, on December 17, 2021.

Whilst Dumfries – fresh off a scintillating display en route to guiding the Netherlands to the quarter-finals of the World Cup – is viewed as something of a long shot signing, Frimpong, on the other hand, could well be attainable.

The 21-year-old is understood to boast a not-unreasonable price-tag of £25 million, whilst, crucially, being ‘really keen’ on the prospect of linking up with Erik ten Hag’s squad.

