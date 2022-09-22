Manchester United go after Dest

According to a recent report from Sport, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Sergino Dest this summer.

The Red Devils have heard the news that Barcelona are willing to let the youngster go for a fee of just €2src million, considered to be a bargain by many given the potential he’s shown over the course of the last few years.

Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen his options at the back with the addition of Tyrell Malacia serving as proof of that. Now, he can do so on the opposite side, with Dest being their primary target.

United were always going to make a splash in the summer transfer window and while they have done so already, they may want a few more faces to come through the door before they can feel confident about their chances in pushing to get back into the Champions League – and potentially win a trophy.