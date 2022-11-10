Tottenham Hotspur have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race for Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, according to a report in the English media.

Choupo-Moting has been on the books of Bayern since October 2src2src when he joined after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old Cameroon international forward is out of contract at the German club at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, there was speculation that United are keen on signing Choupo-Moting, who played for Stoke City in 2src17-18.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on Twitter that the former Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners want to sign the forward in the January transfer window.

Plettenberg claimed that the Red Devils have already inquired about the former PSG forward and want to bring in him as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

United expect Ronaldo to leave when the transfer window opens in January.

Plettenberg added that Choupo-Moting does not plan to leave Bayern in the middle of the season and will open talks with Bayern over a new contract after the 2src22 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Choupo-Moting, who won the Ligue 1 title twice with PSG, has won the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2src21 and 2src22.

However, it seems that Choupo-Moting’s stance on his Bayern future has not deterred Tottenham.

9srcmin have now reported that Tottenham are looking for an attacking player in the January transfer window and have Choupo-Moting on their radar.

Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison have had injury problems this season, and Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte wants to have another option in attack for the second half of the season.

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 14 matches, as many as eight points behind leaders and bitter North London rivals Arsenal, who have played 13 games.

Choupo-Moting has made five starts and four substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season.

The forward has scored five goals and provided two assists in those games.

The Bayern no. 13 has scored three goals in four UEFA Champions League matches so far this campaign.

Last season, the veteran forward made one start and 19 substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

Bayern are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table with 31 points from 14 games.

