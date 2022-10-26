Manchester City loan watch: Steffen, Delap & more

101 takes a look at how all 11 got on.

For all of our dedicated Manchester City transfer news, injuries, fixtures and results, take a look at 101Manchester City.

Yangel Herrera (Girona)Played 74 minutes and provided an assist in the 1-1 draw with Osasuna.

Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough)Kept a clean sheet and made four saves as Boro drew 0-0 with Huddersfield.

Yan Couto (Girona)Put on a solid defensive display over the weekend. He won four ground duels and made three tackles and had a passing accuracy of 80 per cent.

Nahuel Bustos (Sau Paulo)Left on the bench for Sau Paulo’s last match.

Diego Rosa (FC Vizela)Came on for eight minutes vs Santa Clara and did little of note.

Issa Kabore (Marseille)Was brought on for 10 minutes vs PSG and had just five touches.

Liam Delap (Stoke)Came on for 17 minutes as Stoke lost to Coventry. Touched the ball on just two occasions.

James McAtee (Sheffield United)Was taken off at half-time vs Norwich after an average showing that saw him offer little creativity in the attacking midfield role.

Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United)Played 32 minutes vs Norwich but was unable to impact the game much. He connected with just one of five long balls and his crossing was poor.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley)Produced an assist vs Sunderland but it was not his best defensive showing. Harwood-Bellis managed just one interception and no tackles. He was also dribbled past twice.

Kayky (FC Paços de Ferreira)Came on for 20 minutes vs Famalicao. He had eight touches, no shots and did not manage a single cross.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth betting tips: Premier League preview, predictions and odds

Celta Vigo vs Getafe betting tips: La Liga preview, predictions and odds

–