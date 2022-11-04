Home SPORTS Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rules out Erling Haaland from Champions League clash with Sevilla (Video)
SPORTS

by News
Manchester City will play host to Sevilla in the final round of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday at the Etihad, but striker Erling Haaland, who’s been sensational for the Premier League champions since the start of the season, won’t be risked after suffering minor ligament damage.

🗣️ “Feels better. Still is not 1srcsrc%, hopefully we can have him against Fulham.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland won’t be risked tomorrow in their UEFA Champions League fixture but says he could be back for the weekend. 💪 pic.twitter.com/idiIXA5fk8

— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2src22

