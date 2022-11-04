Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rules out Erling Haaland from Champions League clash with Sevilla (Video)

Manchester City will play host to Sevilla in the final round of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday at the Etihad, but striker Erling Haaland, who’s been sensational for the Premier League champions since the start of the season, won’t be risked after suffering minor ligament damage.

🗣️ “Feels better. Still is not 1srcsrc%, hopefully we can have him against Fulham.”

