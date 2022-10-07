Manchester City and Pep Guardiola respond to Erling Haaland ‘Real Madrid’ clause rumours

Manchester City have moved to deny reports from Spain that star striker Erling Haaland has a “Real Madrid clause” written into his contract in northwest England after his sparkling start to the season.

The Norweigian forward has already registered 14 Premier League goals, including three consecutive home hat-tricks, and is taking the English top-flight by storm, already just four goals away from last season’s golden boot tally.

And while City pipped Real Madrid to his signature over the summer, Spanish media report that the striker has a 200m euro release clause that comes into effect in 2024, while it is thought to be more favourable for Real Madrid in particular.

In the documentary “Haaland, the big decision”, Alfie Haaland revealed that “I think Erling wants to test his abilities in all leagues, then he can stay in them for three or four years at the most.”

However, Sky Sports report that Manchester City have denied such reports, claiming that no such clause exists in the contract of the 22-year-old.

“The club rejected any talk of there being any special Real Madrid clause in Erling Haaland’s contract”, the outlet claims.

Following their 5-0 win over FC Copenhagen, Pep Guardiola added “It’s not true, he has no release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It’s not true, what can I say?” “I have the feeling he is incredibly happy here & we will try with him/others to make him happy.”

Having taken to Premier League life like a duck to water, City will be hoping that Haaland opts to stay irrespective of any potential release clauses, but it sounds as though they could be fighting a losing battle on that front, with speculation continuing to rage just months after he arrived at the Etihad.

-:Ralph Hasenhüttl regime on its last legs on the south coast as Southampton boss nears the sackAntoine Griezmann nears full Atlétio Madrid return as terms with Barcelona near completion

–