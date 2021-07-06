manara:-‘i-will-resign-from-simba-sc-post-if-yanga-sc-beat-us-in-cup-final’

The outspoken official says he will quit his job if the Jangwani giants defeat the Msimbazi giants in the final of the domestic cup

Simba SC official Haji Manara has sensationally claimed he will resign from his post if Yanga SC beat them in the final of the FA Cup on July 25.

The two Tanzanian giants will meet again in another Kariakoo derby to decide to take home the domestic cup trophy and the game will come after Yanga took the bragging rights in the league after beating Simba 1-0 on Saturday.

The game played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and watched by over 30, 000 fans including Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saw Yanga score their lone goal in the first half through Zawadi Mauya to take home maximum points and deny their rivals a fourth straight Mainland Premier League title.

And with the teams facing off again in two weeks’ time, Simba’s Media Officer Manara has stated he will resign and head home to do farming if Yanga beats them again.

What has been said?

“I swear to God, if we lose to Yanga SC again in Kigoma, I will leave my job and head to farming, leaders Simba SC are fulfilling their responsibilities, fans are full than those of Yanga and I am being insulted for giving them [players] strength but they are letting us down,” Manara wrote on his Instagram page.

“I don’t see the reason for continuing with this work if the players don’t know the meaning of the derby weight. Yanga players gave their all from the first whistle while our players started waking up when we had already conceded, please as players, sit and discuss what was wrong and make amends, and you need to protect the Simba jersey.”

Manara has further called on team captain John Bocco to talk to the players.

“Bocco talk to your colleagues, you will come to kill people in groups one day, I am told there is a fan who has taken his life because of the defeat,” Manara continued.

“First half you played as if you are forced to play or you are demanding something, while in the second half, they parked the bus, and the game ended.”

What Da Rosa said?

His sentiments come after coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa took full responsibility for the derby defeat insisting his charges played badly in the first half and it was the reason they were trailing and ended up losing the game.

“I am sorry to lose the game in front of my opponents Yanga as I did not expect to see such results for my players as well as the team as a whole,” Da Rosa told Goal.

“I am ready to take responsibility in this case for my coaching position, as it is not a good thing to lose a big match like this in which it had a lot of good things if we had won.

“In the first half, we played at a low level which even my side surprised me despite spending a lot of time watching Yanga the way they played their first matches.

“Another thing is we got chances to score but my players failed to use them properly and made the opposing team’s players stay confident.”

Simba are still topping the 18-team table with 73 points while Yanga are second with 70 points.

Yanga have played a total of 32 matches while Simba have played 30, and the Msimbazi giants only need three points from their remaining four matches to be declared champions.