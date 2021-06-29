man-who-was-pardoned-and-freed-from-prison-wins-in-life,-bags-degree-with-3.9-cgpa,-barack-obama-reacts

A man, John Gargano Jr, who got clemency in 2016 and freed from prison before his 30-year jail term expired has succeeded in life

John gave his all to education while behind bars and graduated from New York University with 3.9 CGPA

Many people said his story is another reason why correctional laws need to be looked at and reformed

The former president of America, Barack Obama, has narrated how the clemency he granted to John Gargano Jr in 2016 totally changed his life.

Obama said that giving such an opportunity when he was the president was a task he never joked with. John’s life did not only change, but the man also graduated from New York University with a sterling 3.9 CGPA.

The man also helped former prisoners in getting jobs.

He bagged a degree in leadership and management studies. According to the president, the graduate had his childhood on a farm in New Jersey.

It was while he was in Philadephia that he began selling illegal substances and was sentenced to 30 years jail term.

He loves education

While in prison, the man was taking classes and he dedicated his time to learning. It should be noted that though life after the jail was not an easy one for him, he was able to stand on his feet with support from friends and family.

According to Obama, the man graduated from Hostos Community College in 2017 with 4.0 CGPA. Since his release, he has helped former prisoners to get jobs and pursue their education.

John’s story inspired many people on both Instagram and Facebook. As at the time this report was written, it already had over 200,000 likes on Facebook.

Thank you Obama!

Trisha Hedin said:

“I am a strong believer in corrections education! Thank you President Obama for introducing us to and acknowledging John. An inspiring story!”

Clementine Ford said:

“Great story. This is why jails should be abolished and replaced by actual rehabilitation centres, so that more people like John can be supported like this, particularly for non violent drug offences. Good luck John!”

Rita C Wilson said:

“Good for you, John! Keep up the wiser choices! Good for President Obama for being willing to take a chance! It paid off.”

Geo Ibarra said:

“THIS is why you were, and forever will be, one of the greatest presidents this country has had the honor of having.”

