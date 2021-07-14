man-who-was-an-intern-many-years-ago-succeeds-in-life,-becomes-ceo-of-nigerian-bank,-amazes-many

The CEO of Accion Microfinance Bank Limited, Taiwo Joda, has shared a throwback photo to show when he was an intern years ago

Taiwo combined the photo with a relatively new one as he captioned them “how it started vs how it is going”

Many Nigerians who found his transformation quite inspiring took to his comment section to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man, Taiwo Joda, has taken to his LinkedIn page to share photos that show how his life transformed over the years.

Joining the “How it started vs how it is going” popular social media trend, his first photo showed him holding his suit when he was just an intern.

The man’s story shows great growth.

Photo source: LinkedIn/Taiwo Joda

.

From intern to CEO

Now the CEO of Accion Microfinance Bank Limited, he attempted to recreate the pose he struck years ago as he placed a hand in his pocket.

Many Nigerians were wowed by his success story as they congratulated him. Though he never revealed the year he was an intern, the grainy beige colour of the throwback photo suggested it must have been a long time ago.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered more than 33,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of them:

Evelyn N said:

“Hello Taiwo Joda, Lovely to see you again! Congratulations.”

Osawere Isaac Olaoluwa said:

“Congratulations daddy.”

Peter Joel said:

“Congratulation Sir.”

Blessing Olayinka-oso said:

“Wow congratulations sir.”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

My father abandoned me but I became a company owner

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Eyitayo O, went online a few days to his 33rd birthday to appreciate God’s grace upon his life as he has had to deal with many struggles.

Eyitayo’s father abandoned him and his mum when he was just two years old, leaving his mother as his only backbone.

At 22, his mother passed away. His life was so full of ups and downs, but despite all his challenges, the man succeeded in life and founded a tech company called Utiva.

Source: . News