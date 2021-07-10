Man who waited 6 hours to vote in 2020 primary arrested, accused by Texas AG of voter fraud – Houston Chronicle

A Houston man who made headlines last year for standing in line six hours to vote at Texas Southern University was charged this week by Attorney General Ken Paxton with casting that ballot illegally while on parole.

Just a day before Republicans forced a special session of the Texas Legislature to tighten voting restrictions, Hervis Rogers, 62, was jailed on $100,000 bail in Montgomery County on two counts of illegal voting, court records show, even though he lives and voted in Harris County. Rogers is due back in court on July 20 in what a legal expert called a “symbolic prosecution.”

“The argument of voter fraud is very hot right now, the statistics don’t seem to bear out that it is widepsread but this case will certainly stick, I suspect, in people’s memories as a cautionary tale of why you should never consider doing it,” according to criminal defense attorney Christopher Downey, who is not affiliated with this case.

An indictment filed last month with the Montgomery County District Court claims Rogers was still on parole for a 1995 burglary conviction when he voted in both the March 2020 Democratic primary and November 2018 general election.

He had been released from prison in May 2004 after serving nine years of a 25-year sentence, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He voted in the March elections less than four months before his parole was set to expire on July 1, 2020.

Texas Election Code states that someone on parole for a felony conviction is ineligible to register as a voter, and that violations of election law may be prosecuted in the county where the alleged crime was committed, or an adjoining county. Because Rogers has three prior convictions between 1986 and 1995 — all for burglary or robbery — he is potentially facing between 25 years to life in prison, Downey said.

The charges against Rogers are “extremely unusual” to Downey, who said in his nearly 30 years in criminal law he’s never come across a voter fraud case. The choice to prosecute in more conservative Montgomery County instead of Harris County, where the alleged fraud occurred, also “reeks of forum shopping” and “strengthens the argument that its a symbolic prosecution,” even if the move is legally sound.

If Rogers was indeed ineligible, his only point of contention could be that he was unaware of the restrictions on his eligibility, Downey said, though he noted that ignorance of a law does not amount to much of a legal defense.

“The Hervis case demonstrates why we need to make sure people who have been disenfranchised fully know their rights when it comes to voting, but we also need to change the laws to fully restore voting rights.” said Stephanie Gomez, associate director at Common Cause Texas, a self-described “pro-democracy” group. “There is already a lack of clarity around voting rights restoration for people who have been disenfranchised by the criminal justice system.”

A House bill introduced by Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin, to notify convicted felons about restrictions on their eligibility to vote is currently in committee in the Texas Legislature.

The Harris County Elections Commission said the Harris County Attorney’s Office informed the voter registrar’s office of the allegations against Rogers after the March election, and sent a letter to Rogers giving him 30 days to respond to the charge of ineligibility. He was removed from the voter rolls on April 5 after they did not receive a response, the commission said.

The Office of the Attorney General said more information on Rogers’ arrest was forthcoming, but declined to immediately provide comment.

“Hervis is right now being held in jail because he can’t pay the extraordinarily high bail, and it’s all for trying to exercise his civic duty, and that is not justice,” said Thomas Buser-Clancy, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union in Texas representing Rogers.

Buser-Clancy did not offer details on Rogers’ defense, but Rogers has said that he believed he was eligible to vote at the time.

Rogers was the last person to vote in the March primary at Texas Southern University, waiting over six hours to cast his vote just after 1 a.m.

“When I first came up, I started turning around. It was a long line,” Rogers said at the time. “Everywhere I went it was a madhouse.”

His arrest comes as the Texas Legislature debates a controversial voting bill during a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott, who says the proposed restrictions — which include bans on 24-hour voting and drive-thru voting, prohibiting elections officials from sending out absentee ballot applications to all voters and increasing liberties for partisan poll watchers — are necessary to guard against voter fraud.

Critics of the bill have likened it to voter suppression, and question the timing of Rogers’ arrest.

“When you push forward bills that criminalize our elections, that hurts Texans and people like Hervis,” Gomez said. “It’s not lost on me that the governor has called a special session where they are chasing these claims of widespread voter fraud across Texas … the timing is not lost on me at all.”

The arrest is part of a broader push on Paxton’s part to make preventing voter fraud one of his office’s top priorities. A Houston Chronicle investigation in December found that the attorney general’s office spent more than 22,000 staff hours tracking voter fraud cases in 2020, yet resolved just 16 prosecutions, and an analysis by the ACLU shows the vast majority of people prosecuted since 2015 were Black and Latino. Rogers is African-American.

In one notable case, Crystal Mason, a 45-year-old Black woman from Fort Worth, was sentenced to five years in prison for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 presidential election — one that was never counted — while on supervised release for a federal conviction. She has said she did not know she was ineligible to vote.

As of March, the Texas AG’s office had 43 voter fraud cases pending and had resolved 155, the majority of which did not end in jail time.

Meanwhile, Paxton has been under indictment on felony securities fraud charges since 2015, and is facing an FBI investigation into allegations that he illegally helped a wealthy donor. Paxton has denied the accusations.

Taylor Goldenstein, Zach Despart and Michael Morris contributed to this report.