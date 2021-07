man-who-started-life-as-a-cleaner-is-now-the-ceo-of-his-own-company-in-ghana,-shares-grass-to-grace-story

The gentleman narrated his inspiring journey of how he moved from being a cleaner to owning his own company

Mr Agyekum said his education ended in form 4 and he took up a cleaning job after getting an opportunity to travel outside the country

The businessman revealed that the idea to start his own abattoir came about when he saw how pig feet were regarded as waste when he knew Ghanaians would enjoy it

Afia Amankwa Tamakloe has recently interviewed a man called John Agyekum, who used to be a cleaner but has worked hard, stayed committed, and is now the CEO of his own company called J’Famco Abattoir.

Speaking on the Mahyease Show, Mr Agyekum recounted that after his form 4 education, he decided to learn a trade at the Asafo market.

He took up carpentry for three years and later had the chance to travel to another town in Ghana with a friend to start their own carpentry shop.

John Agyekum added that, after one year of working for himself, he got an opportunity to travel outside the country, specifically Germany.

In Germany, he became a cleaner at an abattoir and after 3 years, he ended up owning the cleaning company.

Taking the step

He said he mustered courage one day to meet the owner of the abattoir the cleaning company he was affiliated to was working for, and he pitched the idea of transferring the contract to him.

Mr Agyekum said due to the commitment he exhibited in doing the job, the contract was given to him.

After some years, he was able to employ other people to join his company.

The idea to start up his own abattoir in Ghana came after seeing how pig feet were disposed off at his place of work when they are a desired delicacy in Ghana.

He went into details about his journey to owning his own company in the video linked below:

