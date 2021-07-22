Home Business Man who nearly died from COVID and now struggles to breath says he deserves ‘punishment’ for not bothering to get vaccinated
Man who nearly died from COVID and now struggles to breath says he deserves ‘punishment’ for not bothering to get vaccinated

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nurse treats a patient in hospital COVID intensive care unit

Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

  • Abderrahmane Fadi spent nine days in hospital with COVID-19, where he was “between life and death.”

  • He said it was “the punishment I deserve” for not getting a coronavirus vaccine.

  • He said he regretted turning it down: “Why didn’t I go for the vaccine? Why?”

A man almost killed by the coronavirus said he deserves “punishment” for not getting vaccinated against it.

Abderrahmane Fadi told the BBC that he had to spend nine days in a UK hospital after he was infected in June and that he now still struggles to breathe.

“I regret not having the vaccine, actually. It hits me hard, it’s like a hammer in my head all the time: ‘Why didn’t you have the vaccine. You had all the chances, the opportunities, the appointments, the letters. Everything.’

“And I declined. And that’s consequences. That’s the punishment I deserve, to the honest.”

The BBC journalist asked the 60-year-old science teacher if he really felt he deserved to be punished.

Fadi responded: “Why didn’t I go for the vaccine? Why?”

He said that when he was fighting the virus: “I was out of breath. I was like a fish out of water. I could not even breathe, and I was thinking: ‘This is it. It’s my life.'”

His sons, aged nine and seven, were with him when the paramedics arrived: “They were crying.”

He said they saw him on the stretcher and likely thought: “Daddy’s gone forever.”

He said, for the first days he was in hospital, he felt “like I was between life and death.”

He credited the doctors for the fact that he is still alive today: “It wasn’t easy to sustain my life. They were trying everything just to keep me alive.”

