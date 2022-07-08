“Man wey gossip pass woman” – Actress, Doris Ogala calls out actor Benedict Johnson for being a snitch

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has called out her colleague, Benedict Johnson, for being a ‘gossip’ and a ‘snake’.

The thespian took to her Instagram page on Thursday, July 6, to lambaste the actor and accuse him of being a snitch who gossips more than women.

According to her, she has been warned repeatedly about the actor’s evil ways by actress, Uche Elendu, but she gave him the benefit of doubt and now she has experienced it first hand.

She also threatened to expose him for the wicked person that he is.

Read her full post below,

“Hmmm fear people ooo..hmm #friendenemy Nawa ooo… Benedict Johnson Kai you can kill and ask who killed…. Na wa oooo…I’m still in deep shock”.

“Coming Live soon… Benedict…. If it’s the last thing I owe Uche Elendu… I need to expose your snitching ass and gossip mouth… Man wey gossip pass woman. Full of envy… If u can do it to me… Then you are evil. Because I’ve never ever then you are evil. Because I’ve never ever wronged you.. This is the 4th time. I keep 4giving you, but never again. The world need to know”.

“Ahhhh Benedict Johnson you can kill… @Ucheelendu it took me years to finally realize the truth. Ahh my friendship! Doris no de carry people matter for head ooo… Benedict Johnson You are a snake….”