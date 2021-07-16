Home hearsay Man walks in on his wife feeding her alleged lover in their home (video)
Man walks in on his wife feeding her alleged lover in their home (video)

A video making rounds on social media captures the moment a man walked in on his wife while her alleged lover was eating in their home.

In the video, the man, who appeared to have gotten intel about his wife’s lover, stormed into the house and caught the side lover sitting down comfortably to eat.

The wife could be seen fidgeting in one corner of the sitting room as the man ranted about how he has finally confirmed all he had been hearing about his wife.

The wife’s alleged lover was unperturbed by the scene the husband was creating as he continued eating the meal, which further provoked the man.

Out of anger, he knocked down the food and lunged at the man.

