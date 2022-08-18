Man Utd: You committed an unforgivable offence – Gary Neville tells Glazer family

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, believes the club’s owner, the Glazer family, have committed an ‘unforgivable’ offence over his lack of investment in Old Trafford, adding that it has allowed Liverpool and Manchester City to overtake the Red Devils.

Neville said he ‘used to laugh’ at the prospect of Anfield surpassing Old Trafford but now feels Liverpool’s stadium will be seen as the ‘more modern ground’ in a 12 months’ time.

According to the former defender, decades of mismanagement amongst the owners and directors has ‘rotted’ Man United, especially in comparison to their bitter rivals Liverpool.

The Glazer family are enduring intense pressure from Man United fans to sell the club, and Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Thursday plans to launch a takeover bid.

“I used to laugh when I went to Anfield and compared it to Old Trafford,” Neville said on Steven Bartlett’s The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

‘I would always think “they can never catch up, they are too far behind.

“They are building that second stand now behind the goal where the away fans sit. The main stand now is towering up.

“Anfield will be a more modern ground than Manchester United and Old Trafford in 12 months. That is unforgivable.”

He added, “Manchester City are lightyears ahead on and off the pitch.”

“Tottenham have invested £1.3billion in a new stadium that is out of this world. It is a museum, it’s the best in the world.”