Home NEWS Man Utd vs Liverpool: Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of EPL clash
NEWSNews Africa

Man Utd vs Liverpool: Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of EPL clash

by News
5 views
man-utd-vs-liverpool:-casemiro-arrives-at-old-trafford-ahead-of-epl-clash

New Manchester United signing, Casemiro, has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of Monday night’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The Brazil midfielder was spotted looking around the pitch of the iconic ground in clips that have gone viral on social media.

Casemiro is expected to be presented to the home fans ahead of the crunch game.

Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old held a press conference to bid farewell to the LaLiga club.

“When you make a big decision in your life, it’s always important. I felt my journey here was over. After the holidays I had the same feeling.

“Now I am joining the biggest club in England,” Casemiro said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

WAEC ranking: PDP knocks Oyetola-led govt as Osun...

Nigeria, India partner to expand trade, investment

Borno govt to reconstruct former Boko Haram stronghold

Knee surgery: Osinbajo physically resumes duty, to attend...

You have no reason to continue with strike...

2023: Ebonyi PDP guber candidate, Odii denies swapping...

Transfer: Onuachu linked with move to Club Brugge

What I discussed with Obasanjo – Accord presidential...

EPL: You remind me of Evra – Rio...

‘Undertakers of privatization’ ready to take over public...

Leave a Reply