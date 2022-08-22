man-utd-vs-liverpool:-casemiro-arrives-at-old-trafford-ahead-of-epl-clash

New Manchester United signing, Casemiro, has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of Monday night’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The Brazil midfielder was spotted looking around the pitch of the iconic ground in clips that have gone viral on social media.

Casemiro is expected to be presented to the home fans ahead of the crunch game.

Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old held a press conference to bid farewell to the LaLiga club.

“When you make a big decision in your life, it’s always important. I felt my journey here was over. After the holidays I had the same feeling.

“Now I am joining the biggest club in England,” Casemiro said.