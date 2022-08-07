Home NEWS Man Utd vs Brighton: Ten Hag drops Ronaldo for EPL opener at Old Trafford
Man Utd vs Brighton: Ten Hag drops Ronaldo for EPL opener at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has named his first ever Premier League starting XI.

The Red Devils welcome Brighton to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Ten Hag has left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, in what is seen widely as a big statement.

Instead he has handed debuts for Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who signed this summer from Brentford and Ajax respectively.

Fellow new boy, Tyrell Malacia is also named among the substitutes.

Man Utd XI vs Brighton: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Ronaldo, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garner, Garnacho.

