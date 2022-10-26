Man Utd: Ten Hag reiterates stance on Ronaldo ahead of Sheriff game – ‘now he is back’

Erik ten Hag has reiterated that Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to play for Man Utd against FC Sheriff on Thursday night in the Europa League.

The 37-year-old sat out Man Utd‘s draw against Chelsea over the weekend as punishment for his petulance in the game versus Tottenham.

Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during United’s win over Spurs and he left the dugout and walked down the tunnel before the final whistle.

Earlier this week it was reported that Ronaldo would be back under consideration ahead of United’s group game against Sheriff in midweek.

This has now been confirmed by Ten Hag during his press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad (on Thursday),” manager Ten Hag said.

“I think we said everything and answered all the questions. He was out for one game and now he is back.”

Raphael Varane will be absent for United against Sheriff and up until the World Cup.

The France defender looked upset as he left the field with injury at Stamford Bridge.

“Rapha Varane isn’t in the squad, so he will be out certainly until the World Cup,” Ten Hag said. “He will not play in this block for Man United.”

On Harry Maguire, Ten Hag added: “He has a role to play. On his way back and now has to get back into these games.

“I understand the (England) interest but we look at United. We have to get right results.

“It is always about performance, about presentation. He is a great player, great capabilities to do the job for us.”

He continued: “They are in training. Harry, Donny [van de Beek], Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] all training in preparation for tomorrow. After training, I will make a decision.”

Ten Hag was also asked about United’s plans for the upcoming January transfer window.

Mixed reports have emerged on Ten Hag’s budget in the winter.

One outlet suggested last month that he will have £7srcm to spend, but a few days later it was claimed that he will not be given any money as United overspent in the summer.

“At this moment, also last week, we focus on the games,” Ten Hag added.

“In the background, we always continue a process, working on the squad, so we want to have top sport culture and you see and examine how you can improve and that’s what we will do.”

