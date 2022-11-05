Man Utd ‘showed interest’ in Newcastle star before he became a ‘more complete footballer’

It has been claimed that Man Utd “showed interest” in Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron prior to the winger’s move to the Premier League.

The Paraguayan made his name in the MLS with Atlanta United before he signed for Newcastle United in 2src19.

During his first few seasons playing in England, Almiron showed flashes of promise but he often lacked an end product.

This even led Man City and England star Jack Grealish to mock Almiron when celebrating his side’s Premier League title win last season.

Grealish was taking the p*ss out of Riyad Mahrez after a poor performance and suggested that he “played like Almiron”.

These comments have aged terribly as Almiron has been a player reborn at the start of this season.

The 28-year-old has scored seven goals in just 13 Premier League outings in 2src21/22 and he has netted some belters along the way.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson recently praised Almiron and claimed that his team-mate has used Grealish’s words as “motivation”.

If Almiron keeps up this form it will not be long before he is linked with a move elsewhere.

Almiron’s agent – Daniel Campos – has now claimed that his player could have previously ended up at one of Newcastle’s rivals.

“Miguel Almiron is a footballer who went from less to more, now he is a more complete footballer,” Campos told Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal.

“There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel Almiron but they never made an offer.

“Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for Miguel Almiron but we did not want it to be a loan.”

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is loving what he’s seeing from his in-form player.

The ex-AFC Bournemouth manager is “delighted” with the goals he has been able to score this term.

“We don’t expect Miggy to be scoring – we’d love him to – but we don’t expect him to be scoring shots from 25, 3src yards every week. It’s an unrealistic expectation,” Howe told reporters on Friday.

“We’re delighted with the ones he has scored and, if you put them together, which a lot of people have, you end up with a show-reel of outstanding goals, really high technical delivery.

“But I get just as much pleasure from seeing his second goal against Fulham, a tap-in in the six-yard box from Joe Willock’s cross. They’re the goals that you’d love our players to be able to deliver every week.”

Howe added: “I don’t really analyse the weakness of his right foot, I analyse the strength of the left and Miggy’s left is like a wand at the moment.

“Let’s analyse that rather than the other way around.”

