man-utd-put-three-players-on-transfer-list

Manchester United are ready to offload Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly before next season.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan, while Lingard impressed on loan at West Ham United in the second half of the 2020/2021 campaign.

Both players are due to return for pre-season training with United this month.

EPL: Gareth Southgate advised me to leave Manchester United for West Ham – Jesse Lingard

But according to AS, the club will allow Dalot and Lingard to leave this summer for the right price.

The report also claims that Bailly is available for transfer amid suggestions that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to sign two new centre-backs.

Bailly only penned a new contract in April, but he is behind Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order. The Ivorian would fall further down the list if Raphael Varane joins from Real Madrid.

EPL: Bruno Fernandes names best player in Premier League—