Man Utd issue very brief statement in response to Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan

Date published: Friday 18th November 2src22 11:47 – News Desk

Manchester United have “initiated appropriate steps” following Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan which has left his future at the club in doubt.

The second part of the 9src-minute interview aired on TalkTV on Thursday evening. Ronaldo used his conversation with Morgan to say he does not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and to claim that senior figures at the club are trying to force him out of Old Trafford.

A club statement on Friday morning said: ‘Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.’

Legal experts have said Ronaldo’s unauthorised interview, released as top-flight football goes on hiatus for the World Cup, is likely to constitute a breach of contract, which could allow United the option of cancelling his contract should they so wish.

Even if they club stop short of such a measure and instead seek an amicable exit, it seems unlikely that he plays for the club again, having already been forced to settle for a reduced role this season under Ten Hag, leading to tensions between the pair.

Ronaldo, who has joined up with Portugal for the World Cup, acknowledged in the interview that his future is now in question.

“It is hard for me to say that I will not be back to Manchester United, but regardless, as you say, let’s see what’s going to happen,” he said.

“But, as I told you before, the fans for me always will be on my side, will be always in my heart.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored a total of 145 goals in 346 appearances for United across two spells, 27 since returning in the summer of 2src21.

The 37-year-old finished as their top scorer with 24 last term but has only three in 16 appearances this season, and just one in the Premier League.

Ronaldo also spoke out on criticism from Wayne Rooney in his interview with Morgan, and when was asked about his former teammate’s comments, Rooney said it was all a “bit strange”.

“Cristiano is a fantastic player, and as I’ve said before, him and Messi are the two best players to probably ever play the game,” Rooney said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

“Again, it is not a criticism, what I said is age comes to all of us and Cristiano, obviously, is feeling that and is finding it hard to deal with.

“Obviously, he has done an interview and it has gone global.

“Bit strange, some of the comments are strange but I’m sure Manchester United will deal with it once they have seen the full interview and they’ll take whatever action they need to take.”

