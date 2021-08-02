man-utd-given-one-year-to-convince-haaland-to-join-red-devils

Manchester United have one year to convince Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, that they are the right club for him.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the Reds Devils are very keen on the Norway international.

This is despite their Premier League rivals Chelsea pushing to sign Haaland this summer.

It is believed Haaland will likely leave Dortmund in 2022.

Haaland will cost potential buyers at least £150 million this summer, but his release clause will drop to around £66million next June.

However, the 20-year-old will be looking to join a team that is pushing for domestic and European titles.