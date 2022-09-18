Man Utd defeat ´a big worry´, says Liverpool legend Carragher

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United is “a big worry” as the Reds’ winless start to the Premier League season stretched to a third match.

A 16th-minute goal from Jadon Sancho put United into an early lead before Marcus Rashford added a second eight minutes into the second half.

Mohamed Salah got a goal back for Liverpool with nine minutes remaining, but the hosts held on to claim a memorable victory.

Defeat for Liverpool at Old Trafford means they are down in 16th in the embryonic table, already seven points off early pacesetters Arsenal and five adrift of Manchester City.

Liverpool have now conceded the first goal in their last seven consecutive Premier League games, and Carragher is concerned by what he saw from his former side.

“Today is a big worry,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s not the result – you can come to Manchester United and lose, it’s a tough place to come.

“But it was the manner of the way they started the game, a derby game. Manchester United, it was obvious how they were going to start the game.

“They had to start the first 15, 2src minutes like their lives depended on it and get this crowd involved. And they did. And it was like Liverpool weren’t ready.”

Left-back Andy Robertson bemoaned his side’s poor first-half showing as Liverpool suffered a first league loss of 2src22.

“It’s definitely not been the start of the season we wanted – we’ve been really poor,” he told Sky Sports.

“We give every team a goal headstart, which is the base of the game. You can’t keep giving yourself an uphill battle.

“We’ve conceded an early goal again, started slow again, and that’s what needs to change.

“The warm-up is probably the quietest I’ve ever heard this stadium. They wanted something to lift them, and we unfortunately gave them it.”