man-utd-confirm-new-contract-for-solskjaer

Manchester United have announced that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new deal with the club.

Solskjaer was initially appointed on a temporary basis to replace Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

He was made permanent head coach in March 2019 on a three-year contract.

His new deal will see him stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with an option of a further year.

Solskjaer told the club’s website: “I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”Man Utd