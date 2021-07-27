Home NEWS Man Utd Agree Deal To Sign Varane From Real Madrid
Man Utd Agree Deal To Sign Varane From Real Madrid

In this file photo taken on January 04, 2020 Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on January 4, 2020. OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP
In this file photo taken on January 04, 2020 Real Madrid’s French defender Raphael Varane celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on January 4, 2020. OSCAR DEL POZO / bioreports

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Real Madrid to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane, the Premier League giants announced Tuesday. 

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised,” said a club statement.

It is not expected, however, that Varane will be able to undergo a medical until next week because of current UK coronavirus restrictions.

No fee has been disclosed but British media reported value the deal at £34 million ($47 million) rising to £48 million with add-ons.

