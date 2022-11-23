Man United’s plan for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed

A series of updates when it comes to the plans of those in a position of power at Manchester United to handle ‘the Cristiano Ronaldo situation’ have come to the fore on Friday.

For those who may somehow have missed it, veteran attacker Ronaldo dropped nothing short of a bombshell on not only United, but a host of individuals associated with the club, too, this past Sunday.

In comments provided during an interview with presenter Piers Morgan, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner slammed the Red Devils, boss Erik ten Hag, club icon Wayne Rooney, and more.

The key takeaway, though, came in the form of Ronaldo essentially signalling his intent to depart once more, in revealing that he has been left feeling ‘betrayed’ by the club he loves.

Further quotes, in turn, have since continued to surface across the week to date, with Thursday’s latest round having seen the Portuguese hint that his stint at Old Trafford may well be primed to come to an end following the turn of the year:

“Maybe it’s good for me and Manchester to have a new chapter. Probably,” he explained.

And now, if the latest word stemming from the media late on Friday is anything to go by, then it appears as though such a vision is one shared by the powers that be on the red half of Manchester.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo will soon be informed not to return to United’s Carrington training base on the back of the World Cup coming to a close:

It’s true that Manchester United are prepared to instruct Cristiano Ronaldo not to return to Carrington after World Cup, this is the plan as things stand. 🚨🔴 #MUFC

This is one of the first steps after the interview — more will follow in the next days. pic.twitter.com/B4gwNUJ54c

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2022

Not only that, but elsewhere in the press, it has too been confirmed that the Old Trafford hierarchy have begun steps towards essentially tearing up Ronaldo’s big-money contract.

The Red Devils are understood to boast no intention of forking over the remaining £500,000-a-week owed to their star attacker through the summer of 2023.

In turn, they are ready to essentially ‘sack’ Ronaldo, to get him off the books for the 2nd half of the season.

