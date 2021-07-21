Home NEWS Man United’s Mason Greenwood names toughest player he ever faced
NEWSNews Africa

Man United’s Mason Greenwood names toughest player he ever faced

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
man-united’s-mason-greenwood-names-toughest-player-he-ever-faced

Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood, has named the toughest opponent he has ever faced in his glittering career so far.

Greenwood has come up against the top defenders from Premier League clubs and also clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Sevilla.

When asked in a Q&A session with fans which opponent has caused him the most frustration, Greenwood picked Fulham left-back, Joe Bryan.

The 19-year-old came into direct competition with Bryan, 27, when Man United defeated Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on January 20, 2021.

EPL: Greenwood tells Solskjaer his preferred position at Man Utd

“I have probably got to say, it might be a surprising one, but do you know [Joe] Bryan, the one for Fulham, ” Greenwood told Philip L in Norway on the club’s website.

“He allowed me no space, no time on the ball, when we played them home and away. It was one of my most difficult games for us.

“He is one you probably would not think I would say his name, but he was getting tight to me and not giving me much space.

“He was a good defender and he was probably my toughest challenge.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Shame on those complaining about Nigeria, supporting Cubana’s...

Talk to Nigerians to douse tension – Ex-Oyo...

‘Sunday Igboho chained like animal to be slaughtered...

Real Madrid: Why I picked ex-captain, Sergio Ramos’...

Igbo Assembly cautions FG against civil war, demands...

Governor Buni calls for support to soldiers in...

Ganduje Pardons 136 Inmates In Celebration Eid-El-Kabir –...

Taraba Residents Blame Kidnapping On Herdsmen Living In...

2023 gov’ship: Gov Ortom under pressure to anoint...

Sunday Igboho has a right to freedom, FG...

Leave a Reply