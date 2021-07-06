man-united’s-highest-paid-player-makes-final-decision-about-his-future-at-old-trafford

David de Gea is not ready to leave Man United despite losing his position to Dean Henderson last season

The arrival of Ton Heaton on a free transfer this summer has also linked the Spaniard with a move away from Olf Trafford

Henderson might leave the Red Devils if he plays back up for De Gea with Arsenal and Spurs monitoring his progress

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea appears to have no plan to dump Man United this summer despite the threat posed by Dean Henderson.

The Spaniard was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s no.1 for the large part of last season but Henderson seemed to have wrestled him for the spot in the closing stages of the campaign after the Spaniard was given paternity leave.

However, the experienced shot-stopper made a return between the sticks during the Europa League final against Villarreal, only for him to cost United the title are he missed a crucial spot-kick during the shootouts.

David de Gea, who has spent almost a decade at Old Trafford has three years left on his lucrative contract with Man United. Photo: Getty Images.

Metro UK reports the recent arrival of Tom Heaton as backup keeper suggests one of Henderson or De Gea will be departing this summer.

However, De Gea is said to be in no mood to exit, with ESPN claiming he wants to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his spot.

The ex-Atletico Madrid keeper has three years left on his deal at United that has him as the club’s top earner on £375k-a-week. His massive wages are understood to be the stumbling block, with many would-be suitors put off.

Meanwhile, Henderson seems to have run out of patience as he is not ready to sit on the bench for another season having already attracted interest from a number of clubs including Arsenal and Spurs.

