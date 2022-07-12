man-united-vs-liverpool:-ten-hag-names-starting-xi-for-friendly-match

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, has named his side’s starting XI to face Liverpool in today’s pre-season friendly match in Thailand.

Ten Hag opted to start Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to lead Man United’s attack line against Liverpool.

The Dutchman released his starting XI in a post via Man United’s official Twitter handle.

Below is Man United’s starting XI against Liverpool:

De Gea, Lindelof, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Sancho, McTominay.

Substitutes:

Heaton, Bailly, Malacia, Amad, Alex Telles, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Elanga, Laird, Chong, Hannibal, Garnacho, Savage and Iqbal.