Home Uncategorized Man United vs Atletico Madrid: Ten Hag singles out one Man United star for praise after defeat
Uncategorized

Man United vs Atletico Madrid: Ten Hag singles out one Man United star for praise after defeat

by News
0 views

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has hailed midfielder, Christian Eriksen for his impressive display following his side’s pre-season friendly defeat against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Ten Hag believes Eriksen played a key role for Manchester United as Diego Simeone’s side won 1-0 against the Premier League giant in Oslo.

bioreports reports that Eriksen came off the bench and should have been credited with an assist as his excellent delivery was met by Harry Maguire, who missed with a header from six yards out.

However, a late goal from Joao Felix gave Atletico Madrid the victory over the Red Devils.

Asked about Eriksen’s cameo after the game, Ten Hag told MUTV: “We know what he is able to do.

“I think with our front men, he’s able to give them, in the right moment, the right pass, so he will create chances and then it’s about finishing.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

No intention to hurt or insult sentiments of...

INEC Deploys 200,000 BVAS For 2023 Election ―...

Barcelona: The best will play – Xavi sends...

Arsenal’s new pink 2022-23 third kit celebrates the...

Partha alleges conspiracy, says ‘time will tell’

BBNaija: You, your pastors are bastards – Mummy...

Islamic New Year and the different calendars around...

Documentaries on Banditry: Gumi attacks FG over plans...

A summer of bomb threats frightens Moldova as...

Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Leave a Reply