Man United vs Atletico Madrid: Ten Hag singles out one Man United star for praise after defeat

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has hailed midfielder, Christian Eriksen for his impressive display following his side’s pre-season friendly defeat against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Ten Hag believes Eriksen played a key role for Manchester United as Diego Simeone’s side won 1-0 against the Premier League giant in Oslo.

bioreports reports that Eriksen came off the bench and should have been credited with an assist as his excellent delivery was met by Harry Maguire, who missed with a header from six yards out.

However, a late goal from Joao Felix gave Atletico Madrid the victory over the Red Devils.

Asked about Eriksen’s cameo after the game, Ten Hag told MUTV: “We know what he is able to do.

“I think with our front men, he’s able to give them, in the right moment, the right pass, so he will create chances and then it’s about finishing.”