Man United to be without midfield star for Aston Villa clash

Manchester United will be forced to see out the club’s upcoming meeting with Aston Villa sans the services of a key member of their midfield ranks.

Erik ten Hag’s troops, of course, were back in action a short time ago.

Amid a fine recent stretch of form, the Red Devils welcomed West Ham United to Old Trafford, aware that a victory would guide them back within a solitary point of the Premier League’s top-4.

And, when all was said and done, this is precisely what the evening’s hosts went on to do.

This came as a first-half header on the part of the in-form Marcus Rashford proved enough to put West Ham to the sword by a goal to nil.

On an otherwise fine evening’s work for Manchester United, though, one considerable blow was too forthcoming, on the personnel front.

Amid the closing stages at the Theatre of Dreams, referee Chris Kavanagh brandished a yellow card in the direction of Bruno Fernandes, owing to a challenge in the middle of the park.

And, in the process, the Red Devils’ midfield standout was condemned to a week on the sidelines.

This comes with Fernandes having now accrued five bookings across the season to date, enough to be ruled out of next weekend’s trip to Villa Park by means of suspension.

OFFICIAL: Bruno Fernandes will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Aston Villa after picking up his 5th yellow card of the season against West Ham. 🟨

— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 30, 2022

