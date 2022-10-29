Man United send scouts to attend Bayer Leverkusen’s upcoming fixtures

A fresh insight into the efforts of the transfer team at Premier League giants Manchester United to reinforce the club’s squad has been provided on Saturday evening.

The info comes courtesy of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After first confirming that the Red Devils are working hard to tie gifted breakthrough starlet Alejandro Garnacho down to a new contract, Romano too unveiled the names of two priority targets at Old Trafford.

First up, as has been widely reported in the media of late, comes FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Amid the ongoing search for a long-term replacement for David de Gea, Costa, shining on the Champions League stage over the last couple of weeks, has been identified as a potential addition.

Ljubljana, Slovenia, 31st May 2021. Diogo Costa of Portugal during the UEFA U21 Championships match at Stadion Stoczicw, Ljubljana. Credit: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage (Alamy Stock Photo)

And joining the 23-year-old on the wishlist of Erik ten Hag and co, it would appear, is Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Dutch youth international Frimping has enjoyed a fine campaign to date, with his head-turning haul of five goals and two assists, as well as ability to play in a host of positions across the pitch, having piqued attentions on the red half of Manchester.

In turn, United sent scouts to take in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga meeting with RB Leipzig earlier today, with Frimpong set to be monitored over the weeks to come, too.

The board at the BayArena, for their part, are keen to hold onto their starring young defender in January, but an imminent offer on Man United’s part, nevertheless, cannot be ruled out.

