man-united-offered-chance-to-sign-another-real-madrid-star-amid-talks-for-raphael-varane

Man United have been tracking Raphael Varane for months now, with reports suggesting the side have made significant steps in landing him

It is believed United are becoming increasingly confident of landing the experienced French defender

Real Madrid are looking to offload a number of players this summer to raise funds for transfer targets including Kylian Mbappe

Man United have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Jr during talks to complete a swoop for Raphael Varane.

Reports suggest Real Madrid are demanding £68.5m for Vinicius Jr but Manchester United are unwilling to meet the price. Photo by Fran Santiago.

Having recently landed the transfer for long-term transfer target, Jadon Sancho, United are understood to have shifted focus to Varane.

According to Metro UK, the Red Devils are growing increasingly confident of signing the experienced centre-back who has just one year left on his current deal at Real Madrid.

While a deal for the Frenchman is yet to be agreed upon, reports in Spain suggest talks between Man United and Real have been positive.

The Mirror claims United can now also strike a deal to sign Vinicius Jr in what can best be described as a sensational development.

The publication further claimed Real are demanding £68.5m for Vinicius Jr but the Manchester club are unwilling to meet the price.

Instead, the Old Trafford-based side are looking at landing the 21-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy.

It is understood Real are desperate to offload a number of players this summer to raise funds to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe who is top on their transfer target.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Real Madrid have reportedly given Manchester United the green light to sign Raphael Varane this summer but the Premier League outfit is yet to make a move.

The defender’s body language confirms he wanted to quit Los Blancos despite having 12 more months on his current deal with them.

Having won four Champions League and other domestic and continental silverware with them, he is looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

Real are ready to cash in on the 2018 World Cup winner this summer and they will consider a fee based on his contractual situation and not his natural ability.

