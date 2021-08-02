man-united-legend-makes-big-statement-after-kane-refused-to-return-to-spurs,-reveals-what-will-happen-if-it-was-pogba

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the English media are being biased towards the treatment on Harry Kane and Pogba

The England international has refused to return to training at Tottenham with Spurs yet to make statement on him

Ferdinand who is now a pundit claimed that Pogba would have been lashed by the media if he had done what Kane did

Rio Ferdinand who is Manchester United legend has hinted that double standards are being played in the treatment of France International Paul Pogba and Harry Kane of Tottenham.

This comes hours after the England captain on Monday, August 2, failed to show up at Tottenham training despite being given enough time to rest.

There have been speculation surrounding the future of Harry Kane at Tottenham with the striker said to be ready to make a move to Manchester City where he feels he can win titles.

Harry Kane in action for England at EURO 2020.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

For years that Harry Kane has been playing for Tottenham, the Englishman has never won any title and painfully for him, he recently lost the EURO 2020 final with England against Italy.

According to the report on Joe, Rio Ferdinand claimed that there is less criticism towards Harry Kane from English media for his failure to return to training.

Ferdinand who is now working as a pundit stressed that Pogba would have been seriously lashed if he had refused to resume training at Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand’s comment

“Let Paul Pogba not turn up for Man Utd training and see how the English media and fans go mad! Helicopters and police forces out searching his location immediately

”And I’m not saying that Kane and his tactics to leave are wrong as he wants trophies and he ain’t getting any younger.”

Earlier, . had reported how Harry Kane who is the captain of Premier League side Tottenham refused to show up in training ahead of the club’s preparation for the coming EPL season.

Following a short holiday given to the striker after his participation in the EURO 2020 with England, Harry Kane was supposed to resume training on Monday, August 2, but he did not.

Harry Kane is said to have told Tottenham chiefs that he wants to leave the Premier League side.

His failure to win any title at Tottenham for years is reported to be the main reason that the England captain wants to leave the White Hart Lane this summer.

And with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United interested in his signature, Harry Kane will fancy the chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

Source: . Newspaper