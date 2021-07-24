man-united-hand-solskjaer-new-deal-despite-not-winning-a-trophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain at Manchester United until 2024 after extending his contract by a further year

The 48-year-old was interim boss since the departure of Jose Mourinho before earning a permanent deal at Old Trafford

The Norwegian boss helped the Red Devils finish runners up in the Premier League and narrowly missed out in the Europa League final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been signed a new contract with Manchester United which would expire at the end of 2024.

The Norwegian boss took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018 and has helped United regain its status as one of the top sides in the Premier League.

The Red Devils finished second on the domestic scene and lost out in the Europa League final to Villarreal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has penned a new deal with Man United until 2024.

Photo by Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

The Old Trafford outfit have shown that they still believe in the 48-year-old after rewarding him with a new contract.

And Solskjaer who spent 11 years at the club as a player said he was delighted at signing the new contract.

Solskjaer said:

“Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club,” said Solskjaer.

“It is an exciting time for Manchester United. We have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey.

“Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.”

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has finally completed his long-awaited dream move to Manchester United from Bundesliga side Dortmund.

The Red Devils paid a staggering £73million for the attacker making him the second-costliest Englishman of all time after Harry Maguire.

A fee for the Manchester City academy graduate was agreed at the start of July and a five-year deal has been completed despite Sancho’s Euro 2020 horror.

Sancho who scored 50 goals and provided 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund could not hide his excitement.

