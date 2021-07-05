man-united-eye-massive-n42.7-billion-bid-for-real-madrid-star-and-1-young-african-midfielder

Super defender Raphael Varane is expected to complete a move to Manchester United this summer

The Real Madrid superstar is currently in Italy playing for his nation France in the EURO 2020 championship

Manchester United chiefs are also monitoring the signing of Eduardo Camavinga from French side Rennes

Manchester United who are top Premier League giants have reportedly submitted bid for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane and Eduardo Camavinga who is on the books of Rennes.

Since the completion of the outgone Premier League season, Manchester United have been trying to bolster their squad ahead of the coming term in the topflight.

The Red Devils chiefs are ready to support manager Ole Solskjaer for him to recruit new good players before the start of the 2021/21 Premier League season.

According to the report on Mirror UK, Manchester United are ready to pay massive £75million for the signing of these two players this summer.

France star Varane has been identified as the ideal centre-half partner for Harry Maguire, with the France star expected to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Earlier, . had reported how Premier League giants Manchester United announced the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton who is making a return to Old Trafford where he spent 13 years as a youngster.

Tom Heaton whose contract at Aston Villa expired at the end of last season has signed a deal to be with the Red Devils until the year 2023.

The Red Devils chiefs stated clearly that they are delighted to welcome the England international back to the club.

With Sergio Romero set to leave Manchester United this summer, Tom Heaton will face serious competition for a starting lineup at Old Trafford from the likes of Dean Henderson and David De Gea.

Spain international David De Gea has been Manchester United number one goalkeeper for years and has been impressive.

The goalkeeper expressed happiness for the chance to return to Manchester United and promised to do his best for the Premier League side.

