Man United consider Everton star as David de Gea replacement

Manchester United are considering a raid on a Premier League rival amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of David de Gea, according to reports.

The shot-stopper being monitored by the powers that be at Old Trafford? Jordan Pickford.

The latest word on the situation between the posts in Erik ten Hag’s squad comes courtesy of transfer insider Mike McGrath.

Despite his ongoing status as first-choice for the Red Devils, it is now being suggested that David de Gea could be allowed to depart on a free transfer next summer.

This comes with the Old Trafford hierarchy understood to be giving genuine consideration to not triggering the one-year extension in the Spanish international’s contract, which would take his terms through to the summer of 2024.

In turn, a list of potential long-term replacements is already being drawn up.

And one goalkeeper said to sit towards the top of this list comes in the form of the aforementioned Jordan Pickford.

Everton no.1 Pickford has of course been tipped for a move to the red half of Manchester on a number of occasions in the past.

And such a transfer could finally be on the cards next summer in the case of De Gea’s departure, with United continuing to closely monitor the England international’s situation at Goodison Park.

