Man United close in on Rabiot

According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in ‘direct contact’ with Adrien Rabiot in an attempt to sign him.

The 27-year-old midfielder currently competes for Italian giants Juventus but in recent times, there’s been a lot of talk regarding his future. The current belief is that personal terms are the only obstacle between United and the player and with a couple of weeks to work with in the transfer window, you’d have to think they’ll get their man if they’re feeling persistent.

United haven’t been able to get off to a bright start this season following defeat to Brighton at the weekend, and one of the biggest weak spots that many noticed was the midfield.

They were constantly being overrun in the middle of the park with the Fred and McTominay connection simply not working – swinging the door open for someone else to walk through and make an impact.