man-stuns-his-grandma-with-new-apartment-and-surprise-birthday-party,-people-gush

- A young South African man recently headed to Facebook’s ImStaying group to share a heartwarming post about how he spoiled his grandma on her birthday
- According to the man, he not only completely refurbished his grandma’s home, he also threw her a little birthday party
- Many people absolutely loved the touching post and soon headed to the comment section to gush over the smile on the grandma’s face and her grandson’s amazing gesture
PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Seeing a smile on your grandparents’ faces is priceless and a young man recently received this amazing gift from his grandma after he surprised her.
In a post on a Facebook group named ImStaying, the man stunned the old woman with a birthday party and a house he had built for her.
A grandson with a grateful heart spoils his granny
“Grandma’s 85th birthday present from me to her. House handover. She’s the only parent I have, she deserves all the best. She knows I love her wholeheartedly. #ImStaying.”
Social media gushed about the development
Many locals absolutely loved the post and heaped praises with the thoughtful young man. Read a few of their heartwarming comments below:
Ranitha Moonsamy said:
“Blessings to u”
Caroline Chetty said:
“well done, God bless you for honoring your grandmother”
Grappie De Klerk said:
“Well done!!”
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!
Man gifts mum house after she lamented about rent
Meanwhile, . previously reported that a man had built a house for his mum after she complained of rent.
In a Twitter post, the young man posed with his mum in front of a building, perhaps the one he just built for her.
While @SomtoSoocial called the achievement little wins, many disagreed, saying any house is a huge achievement.
There were tweeps who said they are praying to do the same thing for their mother, hoping to be blessed enough.
Source: .