man-stones-his-17-year-old-girlfriend-to-death-in-south-africa-after-accusing-her-of-cheating-on-him

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stoning his 17-year-old girlfriend, Promise Tjatji, to death in Limpopo, South Africa.

The police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, said the teenager was attacked by her lover on Saturday evening after he suspected her of cheating on him.

“A 23-year-old man will today (Tuesday) appear in the Nebo magistrate court after he was arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl believed to be his girlfriend on Saturday night, 20 August 2022 at about 19:00,” said Seabi. “The information received by the Police suggests that the suspect was walking with the victim at Kome village under Nebo policing area when she allegedly received a call. The suspect then accused her of cheating on him and he then stoned her to death. “The police were called and on arrival at the scene, the victim was found lying with fatal injuries. She was identified as Promise Tjatji. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the case for further investigations. The suspect will face a charge of murder.” He said.

Mpshe Tsatsi, the deceased’s uncle, stated in an interview with Times LIVE that Promise had already made plans for the future and intended to become a doctor after graduating from high school.

Mpshe, who is distraught and still struggling to comprehend his niece’s death, said the teenager had been staying with his elderly mother.

“It is tough — it is very tough, I must say. She was a very nice girl and I heard at school that she was very good with mathematics and physics.” He said.

When Mphe arrived home on Saturday, he found uncooked boerewors on the kitchen table. His mother said the meat was taken out of the fridge by her granddaughter to cook.

“She was about to cook before she left [to go out with the boyfriend].” He said.

According to him, the teenager was in grade 12 and they were planning to help her study at university.

Speaking further, he stated that he was disappointed the family of the alleged perpetrator had not approached them.

“We expected his family to come and say something to us in the form of apology or something, but so far no-one has come. Even yesterday we were discussing it and I said that if they don’t want to come, we can’t force them. An apology must come from your heart.” He said.