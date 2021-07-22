man-sexually-assaulted-by-hospital-worker-during-ct-scan,-police-say

Reuters

Polish justice minister says Warsaw cannot comply with EU’s court ruling

Poland’s justice minister said on Wednesday it was not possible to comply with a ruling by the top European Union court that the country’s new system for disciplining judges broke EU law and should be suspended. The minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said the EU court’s ruling that Poland should suspend its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber was “illegal in the light of Polish and European law”. Poland is embroiled in a long-running row with the EU over judicial reforms which critics say undermine the independence of the judiciary.