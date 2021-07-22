man-sexually-assaulted-by-hospital-worker-during-ct-scan,-police-say

-
Associated Press
US jobless claims rise to 419,000 from a pandemic low
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week from the lowest point of the pandemic, even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the strength of a reopened economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims increased last week to 419,000, the most in two months, from 368,000 the previous week. The number of first-time applications, which generally tracks layoffs, has fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.
Reuters
Polish justice minister says Warsaw cannot comply with EU’s court ruling
Poland’s justice minister said on Wednesday it was not possible to comply with a ruling by the top European Union court that the country’s new system for disciplining judges broke EU law and should be suspended. The minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said the EU court’s ruling that Poland should suspend its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber was “illegal in the light of Polish and European law”. Poland is embroiled in a long-running row with the EU over judicial reforms which critics say undermine the independence of the judiciary.
The Guardian
‘My savings were gone’: millions who lost work during Covid faced benefit system chaos
Americans thrown out of work by the pandemic faced months-long backlogs in receiving benefits, if they arrived at all Envelopes from the Florida department of economic opportunity reemployment assistance program are shown, in Surfside, Florida, last year. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Unemployed workers are pushing for reforms and changes to America’s unemployment insurance system after millions of workers experienced severe problems in receiving benefits throughout the pandemic. Workers across Am
Reuters
Vietnam in talks with U.S. for local production of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
Vietnam is in talks with the United States on domestic production of mRNA vaccines, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, as the country looks to boost supplies amid its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. After reining in the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam faces a surge in daily infections. Local production of the unidentified mRNA vaccine could begin in the fourth quarter or early in 2022, foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular news briefing, adding that Vietnam could produce 100 million to 200 million doses a year under such a deal.
Associated Press
Mississippi to file arguments in landmark abortion case
The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. A 6-3 conservative majority, with three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, said in May that the court would consider arguments over a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks. The case challenges rulings that have prohibited states from restricting abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.
The Conversation
Scientists understood physics of climate change in the 1800s – thanks to a woman named Eunice Foote
Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.
The Telegraph
Mike Lynch can be extradited to US, judge rules
Mike Lynch, the alleged architect of Britain’s biggest corporate fraud, has suffered a crucial defeat in his fight against extradition to America as he seeks to avoid potentially decades in prison. The Autonomy founder, who is wanted on charges of fraud over the sale of the software company, moved a step closer to trial on US soil after District Judge Michael Snow said it was “in the interests of justice” to extradite him. Mr Lynch denies all charges. Former ministers attacked the decision, sayi
