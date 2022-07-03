Home NEWS Man sets own house on fire in Ilorin
Man sets own house on fire in Ilorin

A yet-to-be-identified man and resident of Lekki Face One, Eyenkorin Area in Ilorin Kwara State capital, on Sunday reportedly set his own house on fire.

The terrible incident, according to the spokesman of the state fire service, Hakeem Adekunle, in Ilorin on Sunday, occurred at about 10:28hrs.

He said one Mr. Kola living in the neighborhood was the one who quickly summoned the fire brigade service to the fire outbreak.

The Kwara State Fire Service firefighters extinguished the ravaging fire on time and also prevented it from escalating to other buildings.

bioreports reports that the man said: “he delibrately sprayed his own three bedrooms flat with petrol and then set it on fire due to his wife high frustration.”

The Director of State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to be more vigilant in their homes or offices.

