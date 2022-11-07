Man sets five stepchildren ablaze in Ondo

Monday, November 7, 2022

Fire-incident

A middle-aged man has been arrested by the police in Ondo for allegedly setting ablaze five of his stepchildren, Peoples - learnt on Sunday.

Ojo Joseph, 54, perpetrated the dastardly act following a misunderstanding with his wife, The - understands.

The sad incident occurred at the Fagun area of Ondo town.

A competent police source told The - that the accused allegedly poured patrol into the room occupying the children and set them on fire while asleep.

“One of them was burnt to death but the woman (wife) escaped with four other children with minor injuries,” the source said in a phone chat.

It was reliably gathered that the remaining four victims are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo.

Funmi Odunlami, the spokesperson for the Ondo police command, confirmed the incident via a phone chat, when contacted.

Ms Odunlami said that the man is currently in custody for alleged “arson and murder.”

“But an investigation is still ongoing on the case and thereafter we would charge the suspect to court,” she added.

