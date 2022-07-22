man-set-ablaze-by-wife-laid-to-rest-in-osogbo

The remains of Bolu Bamidele, who died as a result of burns he suffered when he was involved in an inferno in his apartment in Koka, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State on Sunday has been buried.

Recall that Cairo Bolu was allegedly set ablaze by his wife, Ifeoluwa Bamidele, who accused him of infidelity and also of fathering a child outside their matrimonial home.

Also, the Osun State Police Command had declared a manhunt for the fleeing wife, who bioreports gathered fled the scene of the crime without her phone and any means of getting in touch with her.

The victim, known as Teebam amongst friends, was said to have returned to Osogbo, capital of Osun State from Cairo, Egypt, to give his wife nice treats on her birthday.

Problem had started between the couples, leading to a heated argument after Ifeoluwa confronted him about his infidelity

She was said to have gone through her husband’s phone and discovered the messages the deceased allegedly exchanged with another woman on WhatsApp.

Bamidele’s remains were buried on Wednesday at the Saint Benedict Catholic Cathedral, Popo, Osogbo burial ground.

The victim’s elder brother, Bode Bamidele, while speaking on Thursday, said interment was conducted for the deceased by some priests and that he was buried thereafter.

Corroborating the information made available by the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, he stated that efforts were on to arrest her.

He also disclosed that some of Ifeoluwa’s relatives had been invited by the police.

“My brother (deceased) was buried on Wednesday at Saint Benedict Cathedral in Osogbo. I will be going to the SCID in Osogbo to meet with the family members of Ifeoluwa,” Bode said.

He also confirmed that the deceased’s wife did not commit suicide as being peddled around on social media.

“It’s not true that she is dead, neither has she been found. The police are yet to find her,” he said.