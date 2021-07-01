Home NEWS Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
An Ekiti High Court on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Dayo Asiwaju, to life imprisonment for rape.

The prosecution counsel, Dolapo Oyewole, told the court that Asiwaju committed the offence on March 29, 2019.

He said the accused used charms to rape a 200-level student of Economics at the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti State.

He explained that the offense contravened the provisions of sections 357 and 213(b) of the criminal code laws, C16 laws of Ekiti 2012.

Delivering judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Ogunmoye held that the accused is guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“ He is accordingly found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on count one for Rape and on count two he is hereby sentenced to three years imprisonment, “the judge said.

